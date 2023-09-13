2023 September 13 18:08

EKM Holding to present new ship cables at NEVA-2023 exhibition

Yevgeny Savin. Photo by EKM Holding

EKM Holding LLC will take part in the 17th International Exhibition and Conference Neva 2023 which will be held on 18-21 September in Saint-Petersburg. The company will present its new cable products for the shipbuilding. Ship cables MKPs, InSil and KuPe as well as communication cable MASTERLAN, cable support system SKINER and electrical heating systems will be demonstrated at the stand of EKM Holding (No G7 170).

As the company told IAA PortNews, cables supplied by EKM Holding are certified by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. They are easy to install and serve throughout the entire life cycle of a ship.

At NEVA-2023 exhibition, the delegation of EKM Holding will be headed by Evgeny Savin, CEO of EKM Holding LLC. “For our company this will be the first experience of participating in such a large event of the shipbuilding industry, - he commented. – Today, the products of the holding are well known and in demand among the enterprises of oil, gas, petrochemical, and energy industries. We have been regular participants of large exhibitions in the fuel and energy sector of Russia.”

In 2022, EKM Holding announced the production of a series of cables developed specially for naval and civil ships, fixed and mobile maritime structures as well as for ports. “As for our sales development in the Russian shipbuilding and shipping market, we have ambitious plans, - continued Yevgeny Savin. - We are consistently working on the quality of our products, study the needs of the customers. We approach each project individually and strive to ensure maximum safety and efficiency in the operation of construction facilities. Of course, we expect new partnerships and promising contracts from the upcoming exhibition.

EKM Holding is one of the leaders of the Russian and CIS electric and technical market. The key field of the company’s concern is providing dedicated cable products to industrial enterprises. Their goods are reliably and safely operated at the facilities featuring hazardous and/or aggressive environments.