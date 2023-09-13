2023 September 13 11:24

U.S. operator Carrix acquires of Ceres Terminals from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III

Carrix, a leading marine terminal operator in the U.S. and the Americas, has announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Ceres Terminals (“Ceres”) from Macquarie Infrastructure Partners III, a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ceres was established in 1958 and rapidly grew to one of North America’s leading terminal operators and stevedores. As a result of this transaction, the joint operations will expand to serve more customers with more services across the globe. Carrix, the parent company of SSA Marine and its affiliates, will now have a combined footprint that extends further into North America, Central America, South America and Asia, and particularly in the Gulf and Atlantic regions of the United States.

Carrix is among the world’s leading independent, privately-held marine terminal operators, with activities at more than 250 terminal facilities and rail operations throughout geographies in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America and Asia. Carrix subsidiary Tideworks Technology provides technology solutions for the transportation industry. Since its founding in 1949, Carrix has continued to grow, always focusing on its customers’ interests and now employees more than 17,000 people globally.