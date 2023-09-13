2023 September 13 09:17

TransContainer and Digital Logistics to jointly improve transport services

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) and Digital Logistics LLC have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at developing transportation services in Russia, CIS countries and third countries, TransContainer says in it press release.

The corresponding document was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) by Alexander Podylov, Vice President for Commerce of PJSC TransContainer, and Anton Gorbunov, Logistics Director of Digital Logistics.

The parties agreed to jointly develop and implement technologies for cargo transportation in import, export and transit traffic. In particular, they will study the possibility of integrating TransContainer's sales systems with the Electronic Trading Platform "Freight Transportation" (ETP GP) managed by Digital Logistics. The term of the memorandum is one year.

"Digitalization is one of the priority areas for PJSC TransContainer’s development. Introduction of information technologies into the transportation process allows to simplify the shipment processing procedure both for the company's employees and for our customer to a great extent. And cooperation with Digital Logistics LLC will become an additional opportunity to improve the sales systems," said Alexander Podylov.