  • 2023 September 12 15:41

    HHI, KSOE win green light for autonomous navigation innovations

    HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) have won approvals in principle (AiPs) from ABS for two new solutions that support autonomous navigation and address a more sustainable maritime industry, according to Offshore Energy.

    The Artificial Intelligence-based Smart LNG Boil-off Gas Management System (Hi-GAS+ AI CHS) is expected to improve fuel efficiency and minimize cargo loss by providing optimal usage strategies by predicting boil-off gas (BOG) occurrence in real-time in conjunction with operational optimization solutions. 

    The second AIP was awarded for an Artificial Intelligence-based Autonomous LNG Fuel Gas Supply System (Hi-GAS+ SMART FGSS) that automatically supports control methods and changes depending on the situation, making it easier for the crew to operate LNG-powered ships.

