2023 September 11 18:07

Sempra, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Toho Gas and Mitsubishi Corporation form a new liquefied e-natural gas project

A possible new project on the U.S. Gulf Coast could be the first link of an international supply chain of liquefied e-natural gas, helping to create a more secure energy future for our partners and allies

An LNG transport ship at sea more secure and cleaner energy future could be on the horizon with the recent announcement by Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra. Sempra Infrastructure plans to evaluate a possible Gulf Coast project that would produce around 130,000 tons of e-natural gas per year.

The proposed project comes at a time when global leaders are calling for an increase in energy supply, particularly from North America as the supply dwindles in other parts of the world. Multiple studies also point that the demand for energy will only increase further as more economies look to electrify and decarbonize.

The project — which is currently being evaluated through a consortium comprised of Sempra Infrastructure, Tokyo Gas Company, Ltd., Osaka Gas Company, Ltd., Toho Gas Company., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation — focuses on supporting decarbonization goals in Japan. However, it could also serve as the first link of an international supply chain of carbon-neutral liquified e-natural gas — helping to address global energy challenges.

Sempra Infrastructure project — which could serve as a model for similar projects in the future — the e-natural gas would be used to help Japan reduce overall emissions intensity, helping meet the Japanese city gas companies’ goal to replace 1% of their LNG demand with e-natural gas by 2030. METI, Japan’s energy ministry, will soon be deliberating on whether to formally adopt this goal into Japan’s overall energy targets to have e-natural gas meet 90% of Japan’s natural gas needs by 2050.