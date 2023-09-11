2023 September 11 13:59

The Victorian State Government in Australia plans to expand green methanol and production supply

The Victorian State Government in Australia is looking into the possibility of expanding green methanol and production supply, according to Ship & Bunker.

The government announced last week that it would be putting $500,000 in funding behind a feasibility study on establishing a green methanol production facility at Portland, energy firm HAMR Energy said in an emailed statement.

The study will be led by Portland H2, a subsidiary of HAMR Energy.

The plant would convert plantation forestry residue into biomethanol.