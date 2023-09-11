  • Home
  • News
  • The Victorian State Government in Australia plans to expand green methanol and production supply
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 11 13:59

    The Victorian State Government in Australia plans to expand green methanol and production supply

    The Victorian State Government in Australia is looking into the possibility of expanding green methanol and production supply, according to Ship & Bunker.

    The government announced last week that it would be putting $500,000 in funding behind a feasibility study on establishing a green methanol production facility at Portland, energy firm HAMR Energy said in an emailed statement.

    The study will be led by Portland H2, a subsidiary of HAMR Energy.

    The plant would convert plantation forestry residue into biomethanol.

Другие новости по темам: metanol  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 11

18:07 Sempra, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Toho Gas and Mitsubishi Corporation form a new liquefied e-natural gas project
17:50 Atomflot’s operation on escorting Capesize bulker along NSR took 13 days
17:25 Exports of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus expected to reach about 44 million tonnes this year
17:25 UMAS's report shows the IMO’s targets correspond to a path on 1.55oC and 1.6oC
17:12 The cruise division of MSC Group publishes data and learnings from world-first net zero emissions cruise
16:41 DNV wins contract to certify new Polish offshore wind farms
16:40 Volume of cargo delivered to Far East ports by railway doubled over decade to 81 million tonnes
15:37 Yevgeny Ditrikh: Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to become fully operational in 2026
15:14 IMO welcomes adoption of UN convention on the judicial sale of ships
14:42 Yanbu Port welcomes West Coast’s biggest barley shipment
14:24 HOLAS 3 thematic assessments unveil Baltic Sea ecosystem health
13:59 The Victorian State Government in Australia plans to expand green methanol and production supply
13:39 Andrey Severilov: FESCO has doubled its container lines’ capacity in 2023
12:40 FESCO plans to ensure turnover of 10 million tonnes as part of Eastern Logistics Hub project
12:21 ABS launches global Electrification Center to support maritime’s net-zero transition
11:53 COSCO SHIPPING completes first shipment for southern hemisphere’s largest wind power project
11:32 ABS joins project for dual-fuel ammonia carrier
11:12 NYK сonducts сrisis-response drill on LNG carrier
11:04 Advance payment for construction of the third and the forth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 can be increased from 40% to 70%
10:29 Port of Singapore hosts the world’s first bulk liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso Frontier
09:50 NewNew Shipping Line to put 8-10 more container ships on its NSR line in 2024
09:25 United Shipbuilding Corporation not to sell Baltiysky Zavod

2023 September 10

16:33 Public works and water management authority set for beachfill project in Vlieland, Netherlands
15:01 Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting secures maintenance dredging contract in Jacksonville
14:51 Van Oord celebrates christening of cable-laying vessel Calypso
13:27 ABS awards AIP for Bumi Armada’s pioneering FCSIU vessel concept
13:21 CCL to deply its Carnival Legend to sail from San Francisco in 2025
12:19 MARAD accepts delivery of first U.S. training ship Empire State from Philly Shipyard
10:53 Headway technology to provide methanol bunker supply system for bulker in China
09:27 GMS unveils world's first global 'Ship Recycling Portal' for sale ships for recycling

2023 September 9

15:18 Uni-Tankers in major fleet expansion swoop
13:04 Port of Melbourne issues inaugural sustainability linked loan
11:31 GPA, CSX offer new ‘Carolina Connector’ service
10:47 Austal USA secures US Navy's LCU contract

2023 September 8

18:07 MOL and Shell sign collaboration agreement to advance decarbonisation in maritime sector
17:45 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:38 The Port of Valуncia maintains the downward trend in export freight rates
17:16 Exports of Kazakh oil via the port of Aktau in 8M’2023 totaled 2.1million tonnes, up 54% YoY
16:43 Russia’s first deep-water grain terminal in the Baltic area opens in the port of Vysotsk
16:21 UAE MOEI and the International Chamber of Shipping unveil plans for COP28
15:54 Marine biofuel supplied to the “K” Line's Capesize bulker at Hong Kong
15:21 Ecowende joins forces with Van Oord to build most ecological wind farm yet
14:57 Activity in Russia's ports approaches levels seen before 24 February 2022
14:24 HHLA PLT Italy welcomes the arrival of the container vessel line Ocean Network Express
13:55 Sirius Shipping orders 2+2 methanol-ready oil/chemical tankers
13:46 Large factory freezer trawler of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov completed its transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok
13:20 South Korean shipyards rank 2nd in new global orders in August 2023
12:43 Bureau Veritas launches Renewable Ammonia certification scheme
12:35 Federal Customs Service of Russia: exports of containers via Far East ports in 8M’2023 rose by almost 25% YoY
12:14 Equinor and Maersk partner up to ensure continued green methanol supply for the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel
11:39 LR and COSCO sign Letter of Intent for LNG fleet decarbonisation pathway project
11:26 Kaliningrad Region expects delivery of Ro-Ro class ferries from China
10:58 ABS issues AIP for Hanwha Ocean’s industry-first, zero-carbon gas carrier
10:49 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 8M’2023 rose by 32% YoY
10:32 SGMF joins GCMD as Coalition Partner
09:51 ClassNK, Consort Bunkers, Daihatsu Diesel, Daikai Engineering, and SeaTech to collaborate on development of ammonia fueled ammonia bunkering tanker
09:47 Additional financing of maritime cargo transportation to Kaliningrad Region to total RUB 1.1 billion this year

2023 September 7

18:00 Stolthaven Terminals to expand operations in the US
17:20 Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput in 7M’23 by 69.5%
17:06 Damen Shipyards receives new orders from Feyz Group for a Combi Freighter 5000 and a CF 3850