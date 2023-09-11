2023 September 11 09:25

United Shipbuilding Corporation not to sell Baltiysky Zavod

Essential personnel changes are expected within USC

United Shipbuilding Corporation will not sell Baltiysky Zavod, VTB head Andrey Kostin, Chairman of USC Boat of Directors, told RBC.

“We will not sell Baltiysky Zavod. There is a demand for it, indeed. It is really loaded, mostly for production of ice-class ships,” he said.

Andrey Kostin also said that prior to selling anything of the assets

“a good company should be created and made efficient after which IPO and other issues can be addressed.” According to Andrey Kostin, essential personnel changes are also expected apart from the resignation of Aleksey Rakhmanov. Besides, Andrey Kostin announced a large-scale modernization of the production facilities.

Earlier, Aleksey Rakhmanov, the then head of USC, confirmed information on potential transfer of a 51-pct stock of Baltiysky Zavod to Rosatom. Baltiysky Zavod shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion, of nuclear floating energy units and floating distilling plants.