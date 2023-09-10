2023 September 10 16:33

Time for another major beachfill project in the Netherlands

Following the completion of Ameland beachfill campaign, Rijkswaterstaat is now ready to nourish the beach in Vlieland.



According to Rijkswaterstaat, the beach of Ameland near Hollum is in tip-top condition again after receiving no less than 3 million m3 of dredged sand from the North Sea, Dredging Today reports.



“This large sand replenishment was necessary to keep the coastline in place. This means that Ameland is well protected against the sea for the time being. From September 2023, Vlieland’s beach will be due for maintenance. Here we will apply a total of 1.5 million m3 of sand to the North Sea beach and the harbor beach,” said Rijkswaterstaat in the announcement.



Just like in Ameland, the Vlieland coastal maintenance project will be conducted by Boskalis. “Work will first start on the harbor beach, at the eastern point between beach post 53 and the marina, after which the crews will move to the North Sea beach between beach posts 46 and 50,” added Rijkswaterstaat.



During the works, parts of the beach will be closed to ensure the safety of visitors and the contractor’s employees. On the east side of the island, the harbor beach will remain closed for a few weeks from Monday, September 11, 2023 until the end of the replenishment area near the beach pavilion.