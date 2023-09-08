2023 September 8 15:54

Marine biofuel supplied to the “K” Line's Capesize bulker at Hong Kong

Marine biofuel supplied to the Capesize Bulker at Hong Kong Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), according to the company's release. The marine biofuel was supplied by Peninsula, the leading global independent marine energy supplier, to the Capesize bulker “CAPE AMAL” with charterer BHP, a globally renowned resources company and a long- term partner with shared goals to abate shipping carbon emissions.

The marine biofuel was delivered to the vessel at Hong Kong on August 11, 2023. The vessel started using the biofuel from August 29, 2023. Marine biofuel has the potential to become an environmentally friendly alternative fuel, and the FAME (Fatty Acid Methyl Ester) component of the marine biofuel will be able to reduce CO2 by about 84% in the well-to-wake (from fuel generation to consumption) process without changing current engine specifications.

This marine biofuel is comprising 24% of FAME blended with very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) and uses renewable organic resources such as biomass which don’t utilize as foodstuff and feed crop.