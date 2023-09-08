2023 September 8 13:46

Large factory freezer trawler of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov completed its transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok

Image source; ASOP Telegram

The trawler is to undergo fishing trials which are to begin in mid-September

Large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov has completed its transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok by the Northern Sea Route (NSR), says Russian Fishery Company (RFC).

According to the statement, the ship will not stay long at the berth of Vladivostok. The trawler is to undergo fishing trials which are to begin in mid-September. The ship is to leave for commercial fishin in early October.

According to IAA PortNews’ earlier report, the Mekhanik Sizov, the third ship in the series of factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192, left Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard for the port of Vladivostok in 16 August 2023.

The contract for the construction of large-tonnage factory freezer trawlers of Project ST-192 for Russian Fishery Company was signed in October 2017 as part of the state investment quota programme. Freezer trawler Mekhanik Sizov was laid down in June 2020 and launched in July 2021. The flag-hoisting ceremony on the ship was held on 14 August 2023.

Key particulars of SТ-192 design: capacity of cargo holds — 5,620 cbm; LOA — 108.2 m; BOA — 21 m; endurance (fuel) — 45 days; crew — up to 155 people including the fish processing factory personnel; speed — 16 knots. RS class notation: KM(*) IA Super (hull) Ice3 (machinery) AUT1 REF BWM(T) Fishing vessel.