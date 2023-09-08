  • Home
  • News
  • Trade turnover between Russia and China in 8M’2023 rose by 32% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 8 10:49

    Trade turnover between Russia and China in 8M’2023 rose by 32% YoY

    Exports from Russia to China rose by 13.3%

    In January-August 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 32%, year-on-year, to $155.101 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China.

    Exports from Russia rose by а 13.3% to $83.297 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 63.2% to $71.804 billion.

    China’s total foreign trade in January-August 2023 fell by 6.5% to $3.893 trillion with exports having decreased by 5.6% to $2.223 trillion and imports decreased by 7.6% to $1.67 billion.

    China - АСЕАН trade fell by 4.8% to $591.187 billion, trade with the EU - by 7.8% to $529.103 billion, with the USA – by 14.5% to $438.102 billion.

    In 2022, Russian-Chinese trade rose by 29.3% YoY to over $190 billion.

    Read about:

    Trade turnover between Russia and China in 2022 rose by 29.3% YoY to over $190 billion

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 8

14:24 HHLA PLT Italy welcomes the arrival of the container vessel line Ocean Network Express
13:55 Sirius Shipping orders 2+2 methanol-ready oil/chemical tankers
13:46 Large factory freezer trawler of Project ST-192 Mekhanik Sizov completed its transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok
13:20 South Korean shipyards rank 2nd in new global orders in August 2023
12:43 Bureau Veritas launches Renewable Ammonia certification scheme
12:35 Federal Customs Service of Russia: exports of containers via Far East ports in 8M’2023 rose by almost 25% YoY
12:14 Equinor and Maersk partner up to ensure continued green methanol supply for the world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel
11:39 LR and COSCO sign Letter of Intent for LNG fleet decarbonisation pathway project
11:26 Kaliningrad Region expects delivery of Ro-Ro class ferries from China
10:58 ABS issues AIP for Hanwha Ocean’s industry-first, zero-carbon gas carrier
10:49 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 8M’2023 rose by 32% YoY
10:32 SGMF joins GCMD as Coalition Partner
09:51 ClassNK, Consort Bunkers, Daihatsu Diesel, Daikai Engineering, and SeaTech to collaborate on development of ammonia fueled ammonia bunkering tanker
09:47 Additional financing of maritime cargo transportation to Kaliningrad Region to total RUB 1.1 billion this year

2023 September 7

18:00 Stolthaven Terminals to expand operations in the US
17:20 Arkhangelsk and Olya seaports increased their throughput in 7M’23 by 69.5%
17:06 Damen Shipyards receives new orders from Feyz Group for a Combi Freighter 5000 and a CF 3850
16:55 GTT Strategic Ventures invests in bound4blue to support the development of wind-assisted propulsion technology
16:25 DNV verifies HD Hyundai’s HiNAS Control system
15:48 MOL becomes the 1st Japanese shipping company to join Washington Maritime Blue
15:14 LR grant AiP for HMD’s 10,000cbm ammonia bunkering vessel
14:53 Over one year of operation, Oboronlogistics’ Sparta transported over 120,000 tonnes of cargo to/from Kaliningrad
14:31 Wartsila Technical Management Agreement provides maintenance flexibility for China LNG Shipping vessel
14:22 Net profit of Astafyev Terminal for 2022 rose by 42.92% YoY to RUB 745 million
14:07 Capital Gas Ship Management announces the order of world’s first two next-generation 88,000cbm eco-friendly very large ammonia newbuilding carriers
13:40 Fabrication starts on Van Oord’s flange monopile upending tool
13:13 Riga Central Terminal orders 6 self-discharging containers
13:07 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2023
12:41 SITC Logistics Group and Zhijie Yuangang sign the strategic cooperation agreement
12:11 Fincantieri holds float out and steel cutting ceremony of the two new units from the new luxury cruise brand launched by the MSC Group
11:56 Coastal line FESCO Saint-Petersburg - Kaliningrad is 100% loaded
11:40 LR award Approval in Principle to HMD for ammonia dual-fuelled 45,000cbm LPG carrier
11:09 Three more General Cargo ships to join Kaliningrad – Saint-Petersburg cargo line
11:05 ABS approves Jiangnan Shipyard’s BrilliancE II liquefied gas containment system for VLEC
10:45 ZIM announces a new operational collaboration agreement with MSC
10:20 ClassNK issues AiP for onboard CO2 capture and storage system developed by CSPI under CSSC Power
10:15 Cargo transportation by TITR via Kazakhstan surged by 86% YoY to 1.6 million tonnes
09:40 Maersk, TotalEnergies a supreme court case over taxable income from oil and gas facilities in Algeria and Qatar
09:20 Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg to invest over RUB 880 million in construction of two container storage yards

2023 September 6

18:11 Rosmorport’s icebreaker Kapitan Chadaev to be provided with broadband satellite communications under the Autonomous Navigation project
18:07 DNV signs MoU with PCL to expand strategic collaboration in ESG and key operational areas
17:48 Russian Railways’ container traffic in 8M’23 totaled 4.82 million TEU, up 12.7% YoY
17:29 Auramarine wins methanol fuel supply system order with Terntank Hybrid Tankers
17:26 Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal let the port double its capacity to 55 million tonnes per year
17:05 Asia-Europe alliances improve schedule reliability
16:35 GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
16:15 Kumiai Navigation to retrofit LPG tanker with Alfa Laval OceanGlide fluidic air lubrication system
15:59 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 8M’2023 fell by 1.1% YoY
15:42 OOCL welcomes eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel “OOCL Zeebrugge”
15:20 LR award Approval in Principle for world’s largest LNG carrier
14:55 DNV awards AiP and AOSS for Hanwha Ocean's LCO2 carrier and noise measurement
14:40 Vladimir Putin gives instructions to determine funding sources for revival of fishing port in Magadan
13:22 Two UK maritime insurers become members of the Cargo Fire & Loss Innovation Initiative
12:47 RS introduces additional class notation distinguishing marks
12:38 Oil rises over 1% as Saudis, Russia, mull over production cut extensions
12:23 ABS, GTT and DHT sign JDP to develop an optimized LNG-fueled VLCC design
11:40 ClassNK and FUKUI to collaborate toward installation of safety relief valve for cargo tank of liquefied hydrogen carrier on actual ships
11:03 Tallink Grupp adds vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 12 October 2023
10:43 ABS issues AIP for world’s largest LNG carrier
10:23 Dublin Port volumes down 3.6% in H1 2023