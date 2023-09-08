2023 September 8 10:49

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 8M’2023 rose by 32% YoY

Exports from Russia to China rose by 13.3%

In January-August 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 32%, year-on-year, to $155.101 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China.

Exports from Russia rose by а 13.3% to $83.297 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 63.2% to $71.804 billion.

China’s total foreign trade in January-August 2023 fell by 6.5% to $3.893 trillion with exports having decreased by 5.6% to $2.223 trillion and imports decreased by 7.6% to $1.67 billion.

China - АСЕАН trade fell by 4.8% to $591.187 billion, trade with the EU - by 7.8% to $529.103 billion, with the USA – by 14.5% to $438.102 billion.

In 2022, Russian-Chinese trade rose by 29.3% YoY to over $190 billion.