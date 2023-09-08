2023 September 8 09:47

Additional financing of maritime cargo transportation to Kaliningrad Region to total RUB 1.1 billion this year

Algorithm Group LLC, Peleng LLC, FSUE Rosmorport and Sovfracht JSC are being subsidized

According to preliminary calculations, the additional financing of maritime cargo transportation to the Kaliningrad Region will total RUB 1.1 billion this year. That will let reduce the cost of transport component for citizens and businesses, according to the press center of the regional government.

The statement reads that unification of tariff rates on Kaliningrad sea lines decreased the cost of sea freight several times. Thus, transportation of a forty-foot container currently costs RUB 16 thousand versus RUB 89 thousand under the old rules.

As of today, the subsidies are provided to Algorithm Group LLC, Peleng LLC, FSUE Rosmorport and Sovfracht JSC, which concluded the corresponding agreements with the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency. According to Yevgeniya Kukushkina, Minister of Infrastructure Development, two more companies have expressed their intention to transport containers, ro-ro and general cargo, so they will also apply for reimbursement of expenses.

“Last year, only RUB 120 million were used of RUB 1.2 billion allocated from the federal budget for a preferential rate of cargo shipping to the region. The mechanism of subsidies did not suit us. Thanks to the assistance and support of the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Transport of Russia, amendments were introduced. This made the work much easier. All four companies began to use this money. Compared to the previous year, about a billion was actually transported at subsidized tariffs, Governor Anton Alikhanov said. - In the first half of the year, when the old rules were in force, the Ministry of Transport redistributed part of the money to other projects in view of poor execution of the mechanism. At the same time, they are ready to fully finance us this year, if the corresponding need is confirmed.”