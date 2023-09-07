2023 September 7 14:53

Over one year of operation, Oboronlogistics’ Sparta transported over 120,000 tonnes of cargo to/from Kaliningrad

Image source: Oboronlogistics

In September 2023, the Russian Classification Society carried out another inspection of the cargo ship Sparta, as a result of which the vessel received the following documents: an international certificate of ship protection, a certificate of safety management and a certificate of compliance with labor standards in maritime navigation.

For a year now, the universal cargo ship Sparta has been operating on the container sea line between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, ensuring the food and energy security of the Kaliningrad region.

During this time, the Sparta vessel transported more than 120,000 tons of cargo to Kaliningrad and back, including about 1,000 pieces of equipment, 7,000 containers and 7,500 tons of general cargo.

Thanks to its design, Sparta can transport any type of cargo for various purposes. The vessel has 2 holds, a cargo deck and is ideal for transporting containers. With a maximum load for one flight, t/ x Sparta is able to transfer more than 400 TEU.

The presence of ship cranes with a lifting capacity of 240 tons each and a stern cargo ramp allows the vessel to independently carry out cargo handling. The cargo ship develops a speed of up to 14 knots. The length of the vessel is 127 m, width – 20 m, draft – 6 m.