2023 September 7 15:14

LR grant AiP for HMD’s 10,000cbm ammonia bunkering vessel

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle for a 10,000cbm ammonia bunkering vessel developed by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), a key result of a joint development project (JDP) established earlier this year to meet the global demand for safe design and operation of alternative fuel bunkering vessels, according to the company's release.

HMD’s vessel design incorporates two cylindrical type ‘C’ tanks, a reliquefication plant, a sophisticated loading arm with easy manoeuvrability for safe operations. The vessel has both single and twin-screw variants with different propeller options for operators.

Ammonia bunkering is widely anticipated to become a significant part of the maritime energy transition during the mid to late part of the decade and the development of vessels with the capability to refuel ammonia ships will be crucial to ensuring its uptake across the board by ship owners and operators.

LR is currently undertaking key feasibility studies into using clean ammonia to refuel ships at the world-scale ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and was a founding member of The Castor Initiative, a global coalition to build the world’s first ammonia-fuelled tanker by 2025.

Alongside these projects, LR’s Maritime Decarbonisation Hub released a joint study earlier this year into ammonia safety onboard ships with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, which found that a range of mitigation methods, from ship design to crew training and operations, are required to keep toxicity risks to crew within published tolerable limits.



