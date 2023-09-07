2023 September 7 11:40

LR award Approval in Principle to HMD for ammonia dual-fuelled 45,000cbm LPG carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for its new 45,000cbm LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Carrier design, with availability to be ordered with ammonia dual-fuelled propulsion, according to the company's release.



The dual fuel system equipped on HMD’s LPG Carrier allows operators and owners to prioritise their ESG (Environmental, Societal and Governance) strategies for their fleets and align with the IMO’s revised goal of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.



The design incorporates three prismatic type ‘A’ tanks, reliquefaction plant, ammonia dual-fuelled engine with fitting, Liquid Fuel Supply System, Fire Fighting equipment and Water Spray System. The vessel is focused on verifying safety issue for ammonia toxic.



As part of the project, HMD, Marshall Islands Flag and LR completed a feasibility study for the application of the ammonia (NH3) fuelled system through a comprehensive certification process, to ensure that the NH3 fuelled system complies with the existing IGC code. LR issued AiP following a drawing appraisal per applicable LR Class Rules & Guidance and related international regulations and standards.





