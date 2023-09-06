2023 September 6 17:29

Auramarine wins methanol fuel supply system order with Terntank Hybrid Tankers

Auramarine Ltd, the fuel supply systems pioneer for the marine, process and power industries has secured an order to supply methanol fuel supply systems for three 15,000 DWT hybrid tankers for Terntank, according to the company's release.

The ships are built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou), with the first vessel of the series to be delivered in March 2025. Auramarine’s system deliveries are scheduled between second half of 2024 and first half of 2025. Each shipset comprises the methanol fuel system including the methanol supply unit (LFSS), bunker and transfer systems, control and monitoring system and the important safety system. The vessels are tailor made to optimally transport bio feedstocks to Terntank’s customer’s refineries.

The new Hybrid Solution Plus series vessels will significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impacts with methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery system, and on-shore power.

Following Auramarine’s announcement of its investment in the development of one of the industry's first Methanol Fuel Supply Units to address the growing demand for methanol as a viable future fuel, the company has generated substantial interest from shipowners, operators, OEMs, and shipyards regarding supply and installation. This landmark order aligns with the company’s ambitious growth trajectory over the next five years and being the preferred partner and supplier for key stakeholders in the maritime industry with a strong foothold in new low and zero carbon marine fuels.