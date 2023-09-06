  • Home
  • 2023 September 6 17:48

    Russian Railways’ container traffic in 8M’23 totaled 4.82 million TEU, up 12.7% YoY

    The network owned by Russian Railways transported 4,816,600 loaded and empty Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit containers (TEUs) on all routes from January to August 2023, 12.7% more than in the same seven months in 2022.

    The network carried 1,926,000 TEUs on domestic routes, an increase of 15.4%, while the number of loaded containers on all routes increased by 17.8%, to 3.544 million TEUs carrying 49.7 million tons of freight, which was up by 15%.

    In August this year, the network owned by Russian Railways carried 625,800 TEUs on all types of route, which is 13.4% more than in the same period in 2022.

    As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the network of Russian Railways loaded 825.9 million tonnes of cargo in January-August 2023, up 0.7%, year-on-year.

    In January-July 2023, Russian Railways’ container traffic increased by 12.6% to over 4 TEU (43 million tonnes of cargo, up 16.8%, year-on-year).

