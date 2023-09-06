2023 September 6 14:55

DNV awards AiP and AOSS for Hanwha Ocean's LCO2 carrier and noise measurement

At Gastech 2023, DNV awarded Hanwha Ocean an Approval in Principle (AiP) and an Approval of Service Suppliers (AOSS) for two innovations - a large-scale liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carrier tank and an underwater radiated noise (URN) measurement, according to the company's release.

DNV’s AiP relates to the design of a cargo hold of a 70,000 m2 LCO2 carrier, integrating Hanwha Ocean's patented Bi-Lobe cargo hold, a vertical asymmetric structure that maximizes cargo capacity. The concept specifically incorporates LNG propulsion engines and allows sufficient space for installing shipboard carbon dioxide capture and storage systems, enabling compliance with various environmental regulations. While setting the carrier apart from conventional designs, Hanwha Ocean's design adheres to DNV's rules and the International Maritime Organization's IGC Code.

Hanwha Ocean also became the first Korean shipyard to receive an AOSS for an underwater radiated noise (URN) measurement, comprising both near- and far-field URN measurements and analyses. The near-field URN measurement system offers the convenience of self-measurement in an attachable form, boasting enhanced usability and cost-efficiency.