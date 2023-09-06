2023 September 6 14:40

Vladimir Putin gives instructions to determine funding sources for revival of fishing port in Magadan

The port is to handle up to 200 thousand tonnes of sea food per year

When speaking at the meeting on the implementation of a programme to develop Far Eastern cities (Anadyr, Magadan and Yakutsk), Russian President Vladimir Putin has given instructions to determine the funding sources for the revival of the fishing port in Magadan. The transcript of the meeting is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“I am asking for the following priorities to be incorporated in the list of instructions … We talked, the Governor of the Magadan Region spoke about the revival of the fishing port in Magadan and maintaining the volume of coastal fishing. Of course, as regards this fishing port project, we need to determine the funding sources for the construction of waterworks and engineering infrastructure, to avoid a decrease in the volume of coastal fishing, including by small and medium-sized companies,” said Vladimir Putin.

Besides, the President emphasized the need to continue raising of sunken ships in the Far East with Magadan mentioned as an example. “This work must certainly be continued, including the efficient disposal of scrap metal,” he said.

Plans for the comprehensive socioeconomic development of the Magadan, Yakutsk and Anadyr agglomerations to 2030 should be developed and approved by the end of 2023. By that time the sources of funding should be determined.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Magadan Fish Port is to be created to handle 20 to 60 meter long vessels of 200 to 1,500 dwt as well as transport and reefer ships (up to 100 m in length, up to 3,000 in deadweight and up to 9.5 m in draft). The terminal is to handle up to 200 thousand tonnes of sea food per year.