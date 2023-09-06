2023 September 6 11:03

Tallink Grupp adds vessel Victoria I to Tallinn-Helsinki route from 12 October 2023

Tallink Grupp has this morning announced that it will bring back the popular cruise service to the Tallinn-Helsinki route and the company’s vessel Victoria I will start operating on the popular route between the two Nordic capitals from Thursday, 12 October 2023. This means that the company is increasing its daily departures between the two capital cities again to pre-pandemic levels, offering 14 departures between Tallinn and Helsinki daily.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.