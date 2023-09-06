2023 September 6 10:23

Dublin Port volumes down 3.6% in H1 2023

Decline in Dublin Port volumes for first half of 2023 driven by reduced domestic and international demand on the back of strong growth in H1 2022, according to the company's release.



H1 2023 – Key Figures:

• Imports fell by -3.6% to 10.8 million gross tonnes.

• Exports declined by -3.5%, to 7.1 million gross tonnes.



Unitised trade (Ro-Ro and Lo-Lo) in the form of trailers and containers accounted for 81% of all cargo volumes in the first half of the year. Unitised freight fell by -5.4% year-to-date June Vs prior year, with both modes experiencing reductions of -4.4% and -7.6% respectively.



Positive growth indicators were seen in other areas of the port’s business, including: –

Imports of new trade vehicles rose by 40.3% to 67,000 units. This rise is already on the back of strong import figures in 2022 when volumes increased by 8.1% for the full year.

Bulk Liquid imports of petroleum products continue to grow strongly, reaching 2.3 million gross tonnes matching the record levels achieved in the same period last year.

Passenger numbers on ferries increased by 13.6% to 758,454 while tourist vehicles reached 217,788 (+11.1%).





