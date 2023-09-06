2023 September 6 09:20

Volga State University of Water Transport supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2023, the zero day of Seafood Expo

Volga State University of Water Transport (VSUWT) supports the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference which is to be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2023, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

A joint report of VSUWT and Interregional Territorial Administration of Rostransnadzor will be delivered at the conference. “Estimation of the scope of ship hull repair for making an optimal choice of a shipyard and repair time framing.

The draft programme and an application form for participation in the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference is available here.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,200 participants including PortNews TV audience.