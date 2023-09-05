2023 September 5 17:58

Arkhangelsk river port’s tugboat Kapitan Osipov to leave for first voyages in September 2023

Image source: Arkhangelsk RMB JSC

River-going tugboat of Project Р14, Kapitan Osipov built by Laisky Shipyard has been launched at repair and maintenance base (RMB) of Arkhangelsk. The tug will join the fleet of Arkhangelsk River Port and will leave for it first voyage in September, according to Arkhangelsk RMB.

“This tugboat is welcome in view of the growing cargo turnover in the port of Arkhangelsk and on inland water ways. The demand for cargo fleet and especially for such new and improved tugs is very high,” said Andrey Koznev, head of Fleet Operation Department at Arkhangelsk River Port.

The Kapitan Osipov will operate on the Northern Dvina river. It will deliver cargo to the islands in the river estuary thus ensuring the supply of fuel, coal and firewood under the Northern Delivery programme.

Multi-profile company Arkhangelsk RMB JSC is one of the oldest enterprises in the Arkhangelsk Region. It is able to perform deep modernization of ships with replacement of engines and enhancement of ship class, to re-equip ships, to built tugs and barges of various types and purposes. The company’s facilities allow for handling vessels of up to 130 meters in length, up to 20 meters in width and up to 2,500 tonnes in weight.

Photos from the website of Arkhangelsk RMB