2023 September 5 16:47

Hong Kong port cargo volumes down by 14.9% in Q2 2023

In the second quarter of 2023, total port cargo throughput of Hong Kong decreased by 14.9% compared with the second quarter of 2022 to 44.5 million tonnes, according to the statistics released by the Census and Statistics Department.

Looking at containers the port of Hong Kong handled 3.69 million teu in the second quarter, representing a decrease of 21.9% compared with the second quarter of 2022. Within this total, laden and empty containers decreased by 22.9% and 17.8% to 2.90 million teu and 0.78 million teu respectively, according to Seatrade Maritime.

Comparing the second quarter of 2023 with the second quarter of 2022, the number of ocean vessel arrivals increased by 11.7% to 4,785, with the total capacity also increasing by 28.0% to 77.1 million net tons. Meanwhile, the number of river vessel arrivals increased by 30.1% to 18,456, with the total capacity also increasing by 1.8% to 18.4 million net tons.