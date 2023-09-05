2023 September 5 15:29

Sovcomflot increased salary of ordinary seafarers

Image source: Sovcomflot

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF) once again raised the level of wages for ordinary seafarers of Sovcomflot Group from September 2023. According to the Seafarers’ Union of Russia (SUR) referring to SCF TM LLC (a crewing division of Sovcomflot), the salaries of tankermen, fitters, boatswains, cooks, enginemen and sailors will be increased by 4% to 12%. The next increase in the remuneration of SCF seafarers is scheduled for January 2024.

A year ago, SCF increased the salaries of onboard personnel by 2%-6% for officers and by 8%-13% for specialized personnel. At the same time, the company increased the cost of catering for ship crews and reduced contract terms to four months for all positions. Besides, the employer fully compensates seafarers’ expenses for medical examination, rewards them for performance, and implements corporate pension programmes for all naval specialists.

SUR says all that is aimed at preservation of the unique personnel potential of SCF Group. Today, its workforce exceeds 6,000 qualified seafarers. Despite the Western sanctions imposed in 2022, the company continues to keep leadership in domestic shipping of energy and systematically expands its fleet with ships built by Russian shipyards and manned entirely by Russian crews.

“Each position means a high level of security, stable employment, decent wages complying with the rules of the international maritime industry, and the opportunity for career growth within the modern fleet segment,” the statement of SUR reads.

Sovcomflot is Russia's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production. The company specializes in operation in challenging climate and ice conditions.

The full list of vacancies is available on the website of SCF, in the Career section