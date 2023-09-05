2023 September 5 14:04

Auramarine wins methanol fuel system order with Terntank’s hybrid tankers

Auramarine have been chosen by Terntank (Terntank Rederi A/S) to supply the new methanol fuel supply systems for three 15,000 DWT hybrid tankers, according to the company's release.

Terntank’s ships are built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou), hulls CMYZ0129-CMYZ0131, with the first vessel of the series to be delivered in March 2025. Our system deliveries are scheduled between the second half of 2024 and first half of 2025. Each shipset comprises the methanol fuel system including the methanol supply unit (LFSS), bunker and transfer systems, control and monitoring system and the important safety system.

The vessels are tailor made to optimally transport bio feedstocks to Terntank’s customer’s refineries. The new Hybrid Solution Plus series vessels will significantly reduce the carbon footprint and environmental impacts with methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery system, and on-shore power. Claes Möller, CEO at Tärntank Ship Management, said that Auramarine’s expertise on methanol systems is one of the key elements in enabling the vessels to reach their full decarbonisation potential.