2023 September 5 14:05

Bunker sales in Vladivostok port in 8M’2023 fell by 14% YoY

The number of bunkering operations rose to 2,585

In January-August 2023, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 335 thousand tonnes, down 14% versus 2022, according to IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department.

About 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, heavy fuel oil and low-viscosity marine furl accounted for the bulk of sales. The rest was diesel fuel. Shipments of lubes totaled 223 tonnes.

The number of bunkering operations rose to 2,585.

In 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 566.5 thousand tonnes, down 23% YoY.

