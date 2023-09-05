2023 September 5 12:10

The Port of Baku increased handling of non-ferrous metal products by 85%

The bulk of non-ferrous metal products brought from Kazakhstan

In the first 7 months of this year, more than 245,000 tons of non-ferrous metal products were transshipped through the general cargo terminal in the Port of Baku, which means an increase of more than 85% compared to the same period last year (132,000 tons last year), according to the port’s Telegram channel.

The bulk of non-ferrous metal products transported were aluminum, zinc, cathode copper and lead imported mostly brought from Kazakhstan.

Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC (Baku Port) is the key transport hub of Azerbaijan. It is a Free Trade Zone for global, regional and local companies. The port currently comprises a ferry terminal, a dry cargo terminal and Ro-Ro terminal. The port can handle 15 million tonnes of dry cargo and 100 thousand containers per year.