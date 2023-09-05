2023 September 5 13:01

Singapore-based Singfar International orders four medium-range newbuild tankers

Singapore-based bunker, shipping and logistics firm Singfar International has ordered four, medium-range newbuild tankers, according to the company's release. The ships will be built at the Chinese shipyard of Chengxi and the move has been widely reported by maritime trade media.



It has been in the shipping busines for over three decades and recognises the importance decarbonisation in the maritime space. It is committed to the adoption of alternative fuels and achieving greater operational efficiency through digitisation, its website said.

Last year, the company joined a study on how methanol as an alternative marine fuel could be best developed in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub.