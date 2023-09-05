2023 September 5 12:01

Asyad Group enables the Omani private logistics sector with competitive direct LCL solution from India

Asyad Group, Oman’s global integrated logistics provider, unveiled a competitive Less-than-Container Load (LCL) powered by the Group’s logistics arm, and delivered on board of its maritime and container fleet. The LCL solution will connect India’s Nhava Sheva Port with Oman’s Khazaen Dry Port (KDP) via Sohar Port, according to the company's release.

The LCL solution is set to facilitate Omani freight forwarders’ access to KDP’s world-class infrastructure, storage facilities and advanced container handling capabilities. Additionally, local importers and SMEs utilizing the LCL service will be in a prime position to import their goods from India at reduced costs, shortened transit-times and with a reliable direct weekly service.

The direct solution will see Asyad Logistics act as a consolidator and position itself as a partner to freight forwarders by leveraging its integrated logistics ecosystem, highly efficient container freight station (CFS) at KDP, and Asyad Line’s popular weekly India Express Service (IEX), as well as Oman’s proximity to the Indian subcontinent.





