GTLK to tell about new ship repair complex in Murmansk Region at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference

The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022 by IAA PortNews

A representative of State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) will speak at the 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference with a report “New initiatives of the new time – ship repair cluster in the Murmansk Region”. The event will be held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2022, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA).

According to an earlier report Как of IAA PortNews, designing of a ship repair cluster in the Murmansk Region is to begin in 2023 with all the available state measures involved.

Real measures for the preservation and development of the ship repair business in Russia will be launched as early as in 2023. Amendments to the Tax Code of the Russian Federation on setting zero VAT for ship repair enterprises concluding investment agreements on production modernization are expected in the second half of the year. Thus, the Government ensures clear rules of the game, specifically for the ship repair segment of the domestic shipbuilding industry.

The demand for ship repair and modernization of the fleet is high. Therefore, this business profitability will increase if the systemic issues, such as modernization of enterprises and uninterrupted supply of ship components, are solved. The demand of the shipbuilding has stirred the Russian industry: a new sales market is being created to meet the demand of the Russian fleet. Previously, it was occupied by foreign manufacturers. Russian enterprises have already begun to produce a new range of components, and the share of domestic producers is growing steadily.

The 1st Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was successfully held by PortNews Media Group in Saint-Petersburg in September 2022 with over 1,200 participants including PortNews TV audience.