2023 September 5 09:25

Detachment of Northern Fleet warships practise anti-submarine missions in Barents Sea

A detachment of Northern Fleet warships practised anti-submarine tasks in the northern regions of the Barents Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov and missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov took part in the event. They cooperated with crews of Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopters. Sailors practised different ways of searching for a submarine.

The mission of the ships and support vessels is under command of Deputy Commander of the Northern Fleet Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev. The personnel of the Arctic expeditionary ship grouping of the fleet has already practised the defence of the island zone and the sea coast on the Franz Josef Land archipelago. During the exercise, the ships interacted with the Marines.

The detachment has travelled more than 4,400 nautical miles since the start of the mission. In the near future, the forces of the Arctic expeditionary ship grouping of the Northern Fleet will continue to carry out tasks to ensure the defence of Russia's interests in the Arctic and operate in the northern regions of the Barents Sea in accordance with long-range mission plans.