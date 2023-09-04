2023 September 4 18:04

Russian Classification Society withdrew certificate from another Valdai-45R hydrofoil

Image source: Samara Region authorities technical state of the steering gear control system on the Valery Grushin hydrofoil was acknowledged improper

On 1 September 2023, the Russian Classification Society (RCS) withdrew the certificate of another hydrofoil of Project Valdai-45R (a copy of the document is obtained by IAA PortNews). The Valery Grushin hydrofoil built in 2022 by Nizhny Novgorod Region based Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau for the Samara Region is the second vessels of this design to face similar problems and the withdrawal of RCS certificate.

According to the special survey findings, the technical state of the steering gear control system of the Valery Grushin hydrofoil was acknowledged improper. Besides, the pressure gauge for the supply of working fluid to the steering gear is also defective.

The ship owner, Shipping Company VOLGA-Travel LLC has been thus recommended by RCS to perform troubleshooting and repair of the steering system.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the Eldar Ryazanov hydrofoil built in 2022 by Nizhny Novgorod Region based Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau was recognized by the Russian Classification Society (RCS) as unseaworthy. Upon completion of the repairs, the ship recovered its certificate and started preparing for a voyage to carry passengers. Systemic faults were also revealed on other Valdai-45R hydrofoils operating in the Samara Region.

Apart from the Samara Region, Valdai-45R hydrofoils operate in Yakutia, Nizhny Novgorod Region and Chuvashia. According to the state procurement website, one ship of that design costs over RUB 170 million.