  
  • 2023 September 4 16:13

    Grimaldi takes delivery of the second multipurpose ro-ro vessel

    With the delivery of the Great Lagos, which took place on 30 August at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd. in Ulsan (South Korea), the Grimaldi Group fleet officially includes two con-ro multipurpose units of the modern “G5” class, according to the company's release.

    The new vessel is named after the city of Lagos in Nigeria: its port has been served for decades by the Neapolitan shipping company within its maritime links between Europe, North and South America, and West Africa. In addition, the Grimaldi Group currently operates there the largest ro-ro multipurpose terminal in West Africa.

    With length of 250 metres, beam of 38 metres and deadweight of 45,684 tonnes, the design of the Great Lagos is the result of a careful study of the needs of the Group and its customers: thanks to an innovative and completely customized internal configuration, the G5-class ships are able to transport 4,700 linear metres of rolling freight, 2,500 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) and 2,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Units). Compared to the previous G4-class, the new vessels have the same capacity for rolling freight while their container capacity is double.

    In addition to loading capacity, the Great Lagos stands out on account of her numerous cutting-edge, technological solutions aimed at increasing energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Both the main engine and the auxiliary diesel generators will meet the NOx levels imposed by the Tier III regulation, while the integrated propulsion system between rudder and propeller will minimize vortex losses and, consequently, optimize propulsive efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

    The vessel is designed for cold ironing with shoreside supply of electricity (where available) as a green alternative to the consumption of fossil fuels during port stays. Furthermore, the electrical consumption of on-board machinery (pumps, fans, etc.) is reduced thanks to the installation of variable frequency drive devices, while the application of innovative, low friction paints reduces hull resistance, thus increasing efficiency. The ship is equipped with hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems for the abatement of sulphur and particulate emissions.

    The Great Lagos enables a reduction of CO2 emissions per tonne transported of up to 43% compared to other Grimaldi con-ro multipurpose ships.

    Starting from late September, the new vessel will be deployed to further enhance the quality of maritime transport services offered by the Grimaldi Group between Northern Europe and West Africa. The other four G5-class units, to be delivered between 2023 and 2024, will also operate on the same routes.

