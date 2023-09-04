2023 September 4 16:24

Valdai-45R hydrofoil recovered RCS certificate and is ready for a voyage

Eldar Ryazanov hydrofoil of Project Valdai-45R was earlier recognized as unseaworthy by RCS

The Eldar Ryazanov hydrofoil of Project Valdai-45R earlier recognized by the Russian Classification Society (RCS) as unseaworthy has recovered its certificate and is preparing for a voyage which is to begin this week, shipping company VOLGA-Travel told IAA PortNews.

According to the ship owner’s representative, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau had performed part of the works recommended by RCS specialists but the works with the engine were not checked since they had been performed afloat in the Samara Region.

The Eldar Ryazanov operates in the Samara Region. It is ready to leave for a voyage with passengers this week. The fleet of VOLGA-Travel numbers four vessels of Valdai-45R type.

According to earlier report of IAA PortNews, the Eldar Ryazanov hydrofoil built in 2022 by Nizhny Novgorod Region based Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau had been recognized by the Russian Classification Society (RCS) as unseaworthy. Numerous faults had been revealed on the Eldar Ryazanov hydrofoil and on other Valdai-45R hydrofoils operating in the Samara Region.

Apart from the Samara Region, Valdai-45R hydrofoils operate in Yakutia, Nizhny Novgorod Region and Chuvashia. According to the state procurement website, one ship of that design costs over RUB 170 million.