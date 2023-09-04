2023 September 4 13:27

Marine Propulsion Technologies established by Rosatom to produce ship propellers and paddle wheels

The entry into the unified state register of legal entities was made on 31 August 2023

Newly established Marine Propulsion Technologies LLC (MPT, Saint-Petersburg) will produce ship propellers and paddle wheels. The details of the company have been entered into the unified state register of legal entities on 31 August 2023. The new company was established by Managing Company GSA, LLC (99.99%) and Atomcapital, JSC (0.01%), both are the companies of Rosatom.

The authorised capital of the new company is RUB 10 million. General Director – Pavel Marchenko.

Key activities of MPT are production of ship propellers and paddle wheels. Additional activities: machining of metal products; production of engines and turbines other than aviation, automobile and motorcycle engines; production of hydraulic and pneumatic power equipment; manufacture of other pumps and compressors; Production of pipe fittings; repair and maintenance of ships and boats.