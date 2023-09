2023 September 4 11:34

Turkish container ship aground at Cape Ammoglossa, Kos island, Greece, Aegean sea

Container ship VENTO ran aground at Cape Ammoglossa, Kos island, Greece, Aegean sea, at 2350 UTC Sep 3, while en route from Aliaga to Ashdod with 426 container on board. Remains aground as of 0820 UTC Sep 4, no tugs around yet. The ship ran onto sandy bar, understood hull is intact, according to FleetMon's release.