  • Home
  • News
  • MJM Energy and Resources expands into physical bunker supply and marine fuel trading
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 4 10:45

    MJM Energy and Resources expands into physical bunker supply and marine fuel trading

    Pakistan-based MJM Energy and Resources (MJM) has announced its entry into the physical bunker supply, and marine fuel and lubes trading markets, according to Ship & Bunker.

    The supplier has a range of bunker fuels available sold against the ISO 8217:2010 standard.

    "A standout feature of MJM Energy and Resources is the ownership of a specialized 20,000 M bonded storage facility situated at Karachi Port," Zakir added.

    "This asset empowers the company to offer extended storage and de-bunkering services, bolstering the reliability of their comprehensive solutions."

    Founded in 2016, MJM is the trading arm of Shipping and Supply Chain Industry multinational, Waterlink Group.

Другие новости по темам: bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 4

15:16 Throughput of Aktau port in Kazakhstan in 7M’23 rose by 24% to 2.6 million tonnes
14:23 HD Hyundai to showcase green ship tech at global gas fair
13:58 Hoegh LNG and Aker BP form strategic partnership for carbon transport and storage solutions
13:27 Marine Propulsion Technologies established by Rosatom to produce ship propellers and paddle wheels
12:45 Order target achievement of Korea’s ‘Big 3’ shipbuilding companies slows down
12:19 Fish exports from Kamchatka and Chukotka in 8M’23 increased by 12% YoY
12:19 South Korea to offer financial, R&D support to shipbuilding industry
11:34 Turkish container ship aground at Cape Ammoglossa, Kos island, Greece, Aegean sea
11:10 Shipbuilding Firm “Almaz” laid down icebreaker Svyatogor of Project 21180М
10:45 MJM Energy and Resources expands into physical bunker supply and marine fuel trading
10:25 Pertamina and Pelindo join forces to develop Jakarta Integrated Green Terminal Kalibaru
09:48 President of Kazakhstan ordered to double the capacity of the railroad portion of North-South corridor
09:23 CPC expects to transport 18 million tons from Kashagan field in 2023 and 2024 each

2023 September 3

16:41 Brazil's port infrastructure gets boost with $181.4m funding approval
15:09 AIDA Cruises and Hamburg confirm long-term cooperation
14:22 Schoeller’s UPT confirms order for eco-friendly tanker quartet
13:39 MOL Group launches 1st warehouse operation in Africa
12:11 Samskip condemns the Icelandic Competition Authority’s decision
10:19 Stolt-Nielsen Limited taps Udo Lange as new CEO

2023 September 2

16:13 Columbia Shipmanagement and Seacon Shipping sign cooperation agreement
15:54 Zero-Carbon Technology Road CCS strategic study carried out by The European House - Ambrosetti in collaboration with Eni and Snam
13:41 SITC accepts delivery of M/V “SITC RENHE”
12:18 Maersk Supply Service names Mortensen as new CCO
10:37 Climate-friendly logistics with HHLA Pure: expansion of the network

2023 September 1

18:07 Flights scrapped, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as super typhoon Saola nears
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:45 IUMI publishes “Best practice & recommendations for the safe carriage of electric vehicles”
17:30 Fred. Olsen Windcarrier awarded a contract with Shimizu for Jack-up vessel Blue Wind
17:28 Iran Shipping Lines to provide Astrakhan Port PJSC with a loan of $10.5 million for the purchase of two ships
17:15 Ascenz Marorka to equip GasLog’s LNG carrier fleet with its "Smart Shipping" solution
17:01 Kamchatka based shipbuilding company NPC Torsiotest launched small fishing seiner of Project 04130, Apacha
17:01 Jiangnan Shipyard launches the largest bi-fuel ocean-going car carrier in China
16:40 Fincantieri completes the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal
16:02 Regional Container Lines adds King Abdulaziz Port to its service
15:53 HAV Group completes acquisition of Undheim Systems
15:35 Northern Lights awards third ship building contract
15:29 About 900 vessels with 34.5 million tonnes of cargo passed customs point in Taman port over one year
15:24 Insurance firm Maristela joins Marine Fuels Alliance
14:33 CMA CGM completes the acquisition of GCT Bayonne and New York container terminals
14:03 ILWU announces the ratification of a six-year contract with Pacific Maritime Association
13:53 Shell Ventures joins Value Group’s investor base to accelerate and expand carbon capture utilisation and storage strategy
13:28 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease 8.2% in August 2023
12:53 China ports container volume rises 4.5% from January to July 2023
12:10 Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23
11:44 Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 825,9 million tonnes
11:19 Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer
10:43 Var Energi secures the COSLProspector drilling rig for a two-year drilling program in the Barents sea
10:23 Ocean Installer awarded Solstad a contract for a project in West Africa
10:15 RF Government prepared amendments to be introduced into the Water Code in the part of terminals for mineral fertilizers
09:58 CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1
09:28 New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard arrives at the port of Kholmsk

2023 August 31

18:07 HHLA’s Container Terminal Altenwerder again receives certification as a climate-neutral company
17:40 Stolthaven Terminals’ new JV facility in Taiwan soon to be operational
17:18 Okskaya Sudoverf launches fifth NЕ025 salvage tug for Marine Rescue Service
17:09 DNV supports equipment manufacturer Intercontinental Wind Energy with offshore wind diversification
17:00 MISC & SHI’s floating CO2 storage unit receives AiP from DNV
16:43 U.S military in talks to develop a civilian port in Philippines
16:28 The first hydrogen powered container stacker arrives at the Port of Valencia
15:58 Wartsila to supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply systems for four new 23k TEU container vessels
15:01 Merchant ships caught in the unfolding coup in Gabon