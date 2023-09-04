MJM Energy and Resources expands into physical bunker supply and marine fuel trading
Pakistan-based MJM Energy and Resources (MJM) has announced its entry into the physical bunker supply, and marine fuel and lubes trading markets, according to Ship & Bunker.
The supplier has a range of bunker fuels available sold against the ISO 8217:2010 standard.
"A standout feature of MJM Energy and Resources is the ownership of a specialized 20,000 M bonded storage facility situated at Karachi Port," Zakir added.
"This asset empowers the company to offer extended storage and de-bunkering services, bolstering the reliability of their comprehensive solutions."
Founded in 2016, MJM is the trading arm of Shipping and Supply Chain Industry multinational, Waterlink Group.