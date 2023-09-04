2023 September 4 10:25

Pertamina and Pelindo join forces to develop Jakarta Integrated Green Terminal Kalibaru

Pertamina, through its subsidiary PT Pertamina International Shipping, and PT Pelindo have signed a collaboration agreement for the Jakarta Integrated Green Terminal (JIGT) development in Kalibaru, North Jakarta, on Thursday, August 31, 2023, according to Pertamina's release.

JIGT would be built to modern and environmentally friendly standards, making it the most advanced terminal in Indonesia. Located in Kalibaru, this terminal will also be larger and complement the Integrated Terminal Plumpang, which currently serves as the backbone of petroleum infrastructure in Western Java.

JIGT would not only store fuels like LPG, gasoline, and biodiesel but would also be designed to accommodate LNG, CPO, UCO (Used Cooking Oil), and petrochemical products.

JIGT would be built and managed by PIS as the Integrated Marine Logistics Sub-holding, which has a longstanding focus on strategic energy terminals management.

JIGT is being constructed in the area developed by PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) in the Kalibaru region of North Jakarta. It is a population-free zone located along the waterfront with deep-sea berths capable of accommodating large vessels. With an area spanning 64 hectares, JIGT is projected to have a storage capacity of up to 6.3 million barrels.

The terminal's construction is planned based on the national energy demand, which is expected to continuously increase and diversify over the coming years.

The location of JIGT is strategically positioned to serve as the gateway to the energy trading ecosystem through the Singapore-Indonesia corridor, which accounts for 30%-35% of global trade routes for oil and LNG.





