2023 September 1 17:01

Jiangnan Shipyard launches the largest bi-fuel ocean-going car carrier in China

The largest bi-fuel ocean-going car carrier in China was launched on Tuesday for the transportation of Chinese vehicles on the special routes to Europe, Australia and New Zealand, according to Seacon Shipping Group's release.

The carrier is customized by Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd., a shipbuilding company owned by the world's largest shipbuilder CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Cooperation Limited) for SAIC Motor Corp (formerly Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation), the champion of Chinese car sales overseas for a consecutive seven years, and one of China's four biggest automobile producers.

With 7,600 car seats and a height of a dozen stories, the carrier is one of the biggest in the logistics industry, and it is the first dual-fuel car "ro-ro"(roll-on/roll-off) ship in China that can switch between LNG and traditional energy.

The ship is scheduled to enter service in January next year after its sea trials, interior furnishings as well as the installation and commissioning of power systems and equipment.

A total of 12 new ocean-going carriers capable of carrying 7,800 and 9,000 vehicles will be added to SAIC Anji Logistics' fleet from 2024 to 2026, the world's largest automotive logistics company under the SAIC Motor Corp.