2023 September 1 14:03

ILWU announces the ratification of a six-year contract with Pacific Maritime Association

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) today announced the ratification of a six-year contract between the ILWU and the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), according to the Port of Los Angeles's release.



