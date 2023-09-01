2023 September 1 11:44

Russian Railways' network loading in 8M’2023 climbed by 0.7% YoY to 825,9 million tonnes

In August 2023, the company’s loading totaled 103.7 million tonnes

In January-August 2023, the network of Russian Railways loaded 825.9 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.7%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

Over the reported period, the company loaded 235.3 million tonnes of coal (+1.3%, year-on-year); 7.7 million tonnes of coke (+10.2%); 139.8 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products (-2%); 75.4 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-2.5%); 45.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-0.4%); 9 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (+3.4%); 41.8 million tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (+2.8%); 17 million tonnes of cement (-1.1%); 18.3 million tonnes of timber (-19.3%); 20.3 million tonnes of grain (+45%); 90.1 million tonnes of construction cargo (+1.8%); 12.1 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-2.3%); 14.5 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6%); 20.7 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-3.8%); 78.5 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+5.2%).

In January-August 2023, freight turnover rose by 1.2% to 1,775.9 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 0.3% to 2,205 млрд тонно-км.

In August 2023, Russian Railways’ network loading totaled 103.7 million tonnes, up 0.1%, year-on-year. Freight turnover in August 2023 fell by 1.4% to 218.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 2.3% — до 269.8 `billion ton-km.