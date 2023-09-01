2023 September 1 11:19

Crab catcher Kedon of Project 03141 delivered to the customer

Image source: USC

Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and Mag-Sea International have signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for crab catcher of Project 03141, Kedon. The document has been signed by Andrey Bekasov, General Director of Khabarovsk Shipyard, and Mikhail Kotov, General Director of Mag-Sea International. The flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 16 September 2023, says press center of USC.

The series is built under the investment quotas programme aimed at the promotion of fishing ships construction in Russia and support of domestic shipyards. The shipbuilding contract signed in January 2020 foresees the construction of two crab catchers of Project 03141. The first ship named Omolon was launched in May 2022 and delivered in April 2023.

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.

Key particulars of Project 03141 ships: LOA — 63.27 m, BOA — 10.6 m, depth — 4.6 m, gross capacity — 1,048 t, main engine power — 1,618 kW, speed — 14 knots, crew — 21, endurance — 45 days, With its Ice 2 class the ship can sail independently in brash ice of non-Arctic seas or follow an icebreaker in a canal in solid ice of up to 0.55 m thick.

Khabarovsk Shipyard JSC (a company of USC) is among the largest shipbuilding companies in the Far East of Russia.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.