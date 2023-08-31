  The version for the print
  • 2023 August 31 10:21

    Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3 percent to 446,000 TEUs in Q1 2023

    Despite the past half-year's economic slowdown with increased interest rates and inflation, the number of handled containers at the Port of Gothenburg has increased. A total of 446,000 TEUs were handled at the port during the first half of 2023, representing a 3 percent increase compared to the same period the previous year, according to the company's release.

    Approximately 60 percent of the containers transported to and from the port's inland destinations are transported by rail, a figure that few other major international ports achieve. However, maintenance work on the Sweden's railway infrastructure during the first half of the year and limited opportunities for extra trains have negatively impacted volumes. These factors, along with decreased import volumes, led to a 9 percent decrease during the first half of 2023. This is in comparison to the same period in 2022, which was a record year for rail-borne containers at the Port of Gothenburg.

    The number of handled vehicles at the Port of Gothenburg increased by 12 percent during the first half of the year. Both imports and exports are rising, and the port maintains its position as Sweden's largest vehicles port by a significant margin.

    Intra-European ro-ro volumes decreased by 6 percent during the past half-year. Like the container segment, it's primarily lower import volumes that are the main reason for the decrease.

    Cruise activity at Gothenburg Port is heading towards another record season with over 90 scheduled calls. During the past half-year, the number of calls increased by 32 percent. The number of ferry passengers also continued to rise. 636,000 passengers during the first half of the year marked an 18 percent increase.

    The handling of conventional dry bulk vessels continued to rise as well. A total of 199,000 tons of dry bulk were handled, representing a 5 percent increase compared to the first half of 2022. Behind this increase lies primarily the export of forest products and building materials.

    The handling of energy products in the port decreased by 12 percent compared to the same period the previous year. Investment and maintenance stops at refineries, along with an unfavorable storage market, are the main factors behind this decrease.

2023 August 31

10:51 ClassNK releases "Guidelines for the Safe Transportation of Electric Vehicles" and “List of Fire Safety Measures for the Maritime Transportation of Electric Vehicles”
10:21 Port of Gothenburg container throughput up 3 percent to 446,000 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:50 Northern Fleet detachment practises interaction with attack all-arms force in long-range cruise
09:45 COSCO SHIPPING launches “Talent Athena” door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
09:26 Nefteflot launched yet another survey ship of Project RDB 66.62 at Krasnoyarsk based facility

2023 August 30

18:07 Cido Shipping orders twelve bulk carriers at Chinese shipyards
17:53 China’s crude oil imports in January-July 2023 rose by 12.4%
17:31 Brunvoll Mar-El Zero Emission solutions on Fjord1’s new high-speed passenger vessels
17:17 China’s coal imports in January-July 2023 surged by almost 89%
17:07 JP Morgan orders two methanol-powered tankers
16:58 EnBW acquires 10% Equity Stake and secures exclusive offtake rights for green ammonia
16:39 China Merchants Energy Shipping orders world’s first methanol-fuel VLCC
16:23 MAN Energy Solutions receives an order for compressor technology for first unmanned Norwegian gas-production platform
15:56 COSCO SHIPPING launches door-to-door service from China to Greece and neighbouring countries
15:39 Global Ports’ terminals welcome new container services between China and Russia by Hub Shipping
15:16 Port of Port Hedland decreased its throughput by 2% in 7M’23
14:16 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 7M’2023 rose by 7.8% YoY
13:44 South Korean shipbuilders employ over 8,000 foreign workers in H1 amid labor shortage
12:43 GSL and Kenya Shipyard sign MoU for collaboration in shipbuilding
12:10 Korea's HMM bidders shortlisted to LX Group, Harim, Dongwon
11:45 DP World Santos joins the Portchain Connect Network
11:38 Research vessel Akademik Shokalsky to commence cruise voyages in the Far East in 2024
11:02 ORCA AI to participate in second phase of MEGURI2040 fully autonomous ship project
10:41 Furetank and Wartsila test two technologies showing the potential to halve the methane slip
10:15 New resident of Amurskaya PDA to build logistics complex with annual capacity of 150 thousand tonnes
09:26 FESCO increased international cargo shipping in H1’2023 by 30% to 199 thousand TEU

2023 August 29

18:07 COSCO SHIPPING Ports revenues down 2.2% in H1 2023
17:42 DNV recognises ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as ‘energy saving device’
17:40 Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashy undergoes mock enemy submarine search drills in Sea of Japan
17:18 Van Oord’s brand new cable-laying vessel Calypso arrived in The Netherlands
16:46 OCI Global completes first European green methanol bunkering in Port of Rotterdam
16:18 Wartsila offers onboard carbon capture and storage feasibility studies
15:58 Maximum draught approved for navigation in the water area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
14:52 The first wing sail from Oceanbird receives AiP from DNV
14:34 Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials
14:12 Singapore to trial electric harbourcraft charging points at five locations
13:42 NTS delivers sixth LNG dual-fuel bulker to Himalaya Shipping
13:12 Cargill chartered bulk carrier tests WindWings wind propulsion system
13:00 AARI forecasts no harsh ice conditions on the Northern Sea Roue lanes
12:43 Schedule reliability stable at 64.2%
12:12 Sinopec denies plan to acquire Shell Singapore refinery
11:45 Kuehne+Nagel delivers 1.4 million tons of wind turbine equipment for NEOM project in Saudi Arabia
11:10 European Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 2024 in the Baltic Sea
10:45 Avance Gas takes up option for two gas carrier at CIMC Sinopacific
10:18 SM Korealine gets self-sailing approval from Panama for its LNG bunkering ship
10:10 Container ship SFT Turkey running between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg serviced by Petrolesport for the first time
09:25 New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard leaves for Kholmsk

2023 August 28

18:07 Kirby christens US's first hybrid electric inland towing vessel
17:59 Capital of Terminal “Udarnik” LLC in the Murmansk Region increased to RUB 1.4 billion
17:34 Maersk Supply Service to focus on scale and competitiveness in offshore wind and offshore support vessels
17:26 Equinor acquires stake in Bayou Bend CCS Project
17:00 Research vessel Akademik Golitsyn of Gazprom Flot made the transition from Kaliningrad to Kholmsk
16:41 PIL signs MoU with SGTraDex on digital logistics innovation
16:15 EPS featured on China Central TV as the manager of the first bulk carrier to complete LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage, China
15:39 DNV releases guidelines to validate low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia attribute claims
15:12 Erik Thun introduces next-generation Lake Vanern Max vessels
14:42 AET delivers LNG dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Vellore on long-term charter to Shell
14:22 Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers sign a collaborative agreement
13:56 Vitino seaport and LNG handling facility to be put into operation in Murmansk Region this year
13:54 Stillstrom A/S and North Star join forces to accelerate vessel electrification and offshore charging in the offshore wind industry