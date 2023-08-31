2023 August 31 09:50

Northern Fleet detachment practises interaction with attack all-arms force in long-range cruise

The Northern Fleet's ships being on a long-range cruise train to interact with an attack all-arms force in the Barents Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Russian navymen followed procedures for several incidents including interaction of surface forces with fighter jets and ASW aircraft, as well as missile units of a coast missile formation.

The exercise involved the destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov, large landing ship Aleksandr Otrakovsky detached from the Northern Fleet warhip detachment being on an Arctic long-range cruise, as well as a surface action group which included missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, destroyer Admiral Ushakov, Air Force and Air Defence Army aircraft, and Bastion coastal missile battalion.

The training events are held to ensure security in areas of Northern Sea Route, defend Russia's coast, protect maritime communications, ensure safety of maritime economic activities.