2023 August 30 11:38

Research vessel Akademik Shokalsky to commence cruise voyages in the Far East in 2024

R/V Professor Khromov certified for operation as a passenger ship this year makes cruise voyages along the Chukotka

Research vessel Akademik Shokalsky will commence making cruise voyages in the Far East in 2024. The ship is currently undergoing surveying in the dock, according to the press center of Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEADC). FEADC says a meeting on tourism in the Far East and the Arctic was held under the chairmanship of Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Anatoly Razinkin, First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation.

R/V Professor Khromov has been certified for operation as a passenger ship this year. The ship makes cruise voyages along the Chukotka. The current voyage will last until September 3. The ship will then welcome other passengers in the port of Anadyr and will sail southwards, to Komandorskiye Islands and the Kamchatka peninsula. The cruise navigation will last until October.

The Baikal Necklace cruise will commence full-fledged operation in 2024. Its pilot run has been held this year.