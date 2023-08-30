2023 August 30 10:15

New resident of Amurskaya PDA to build logistics complex with annual capacity of 150 thousand tonnes

Image source: FEADC

Eurasia Logistics is a new resident of Priority Development Area “Amurskaya” (Amurskaya PDA). It will build a terminal for handling and storing containers, general cargo and equipment which will be able to handle over 150 thousand tonnes of cargo per year. Before the end of 2023, the company will commence the design and survey works. In 2024, it will start the construction of facilities including open and closed storage facilities, a parking area for special vehicles, a weighing platform. Phase 1 of the logistics complex will be put into operation in 2028, according to the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEADC).

Under an agreement between the PDA resident and FEADC, investments into the project will total RUB 33.5 million, about 50 jobs will be created under the project.

“We will transport a wide range of cargo, including consumer goods, agricultural machinery, production lines and machine tools, ... and will also be able to deliver overweight and oversize cargo. We will work on internal and foreign directions, for example, we will deliver containers by river and road transport along the Blagoveshchensk-Heihe routes, and we will also be able to deliver goods to China from Russia and in the opposite direction via the seaports of the Far East, particularly those of the Primorsky Territory,” said Pavel Ovsyannikov, General Director of Eurasia Logistics LLC.

According to FEADC, Amurskaya PDA currently numbers 45 residents with RUB 1.48 trillion already invested, 6.4 thousand jobs created and 14 projects implemented.