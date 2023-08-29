2023 August 29 17:40

Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashy undergoes mock enemy submarine search drills in Sea of Japan

The Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashy undergoes mock enemy submarine search drills in the northern part of the Sea of Japan, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

As part of the training, servicemen searched for and established contact with a mock enemy submarine. At the same time, a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter took off from the corvette. The pilots searched for the submarine by engaging the lowered GAS hydroacoustic station.

During the submarine search drills, crew of the corvette Gremyashchy made torpedo weapons ready for use.

Mock enemy submarine drills were conducted in accordance with the Pacific Fleet’s combat training plan.