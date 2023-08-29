2023 August 29 13:12

Cargill chartered bulk carrier tests WindWings wind propulsion system

A Kamsarmax bulk carrier owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and chartered by Cargill is currently on its maiden voyage testing a wind propulsion system from BAR Technologies known as WindWings.

The technology promises to reduce fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions by up to 30%, or 1.5 tonnes of fuel per WindWing per day.



Each WindWing is essentially a 37.5 meter high sail fitted to the deck of the cargo ship. Installation took place at the COSCO shipyard in China.

Pyxis Ocean is said to be the first vessel to be retrofitted with two WindWings, although the technology has been available for some time in 2021 BAR Technologies partnered with Yara Marine to bring the WindWings to global shipping market.

WindWings are one of a number of wind power solutions that have recently became available to the commercial fleet as the industry looks to slash its emissions footprint.



