2023 August 29 12:43

Schedule reliability stable at 64.2%

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 144 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including July 2023.



Schedule reliability remained unchanged M/M in July 2023 at 64.2%, maintaining the slightly lower level than the peak reached in May 2023. On a Y/Y level however, schedule reliability in July 2023 is still 23.8 percentage points higher. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals on the other hand deteriorated by 0.21 days M/M to 4.59 days. This is the first substantial increase of the year, and after two months of stability at 4.37 days. Despite the M/M increase, average delay is still -1.85 days better off Y/Y.



With 71.5% schedule reliability in July 2023, MSC was the most reliable top-14 carrier, followed closely by Maersk and Hamburg Süd with 69.8%. MSC was the only carrier with schedule reliability over 70%, whereas there were 6 carriers (including Maersk and Hamburg Süd) with schedule reliability of 60%-70%. All 7 remaining carriers had schedule reliability of 50%-60%, with Yang Ming the least reliable carrier with 51.3%.

9 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M increase in July 2023, with Wan Hai recording the largest increase of 9.7 percentage points. On a Y/Y level however, all 14 carriers recorded double-digit improvements, with Wan Hai recording the largest improvement of 36.6 percentage points.